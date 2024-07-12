Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $240.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $1,723.24 and last traded at $1,721.79. Approximately 705,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,224,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,705.95.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.80 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $799.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,511.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,339.46.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.