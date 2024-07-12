Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 4969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 41,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

