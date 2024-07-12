Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in June

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brambles Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 49,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Brambles has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Brambles

See Also

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

