Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in June

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brambles Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 49,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Brambles has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Brambles
