Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in June

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.9 %

Bouygues stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,056. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Bouygues Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.4035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

