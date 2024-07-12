Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) versus Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Critical Survey

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Pervasip -15.67% N/A -21.75%

Volatility & Risk

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $29.52 million 0.09 $4.60 million N/A N/A Pervasip $15.77 million 0.09 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bon Natural Life and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Pervasip on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements. Its products are used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

