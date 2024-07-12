Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.01

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Bodycote Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

