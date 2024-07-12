BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.17

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 5157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 513,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

