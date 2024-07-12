BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.17

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 5157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
