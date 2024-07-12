BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.17

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIEGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 5157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 513,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.