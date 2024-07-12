BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $501.43

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $501.43, but opened at $489.00. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $493.52, with a volume of 263,958 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.17. The stock has a market cap of $368.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.