B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.72) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 577 ($7.39).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.70) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,831.56). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

