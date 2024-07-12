Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 41,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 133,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

