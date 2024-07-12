Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises 3.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

