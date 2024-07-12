Blue Square Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.61. 3,365,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,396. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

