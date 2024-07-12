Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $4,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.82.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

