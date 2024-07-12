Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,305. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

