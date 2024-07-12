Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $50.47

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.47, but opened at $51.95. Blue Bird shares last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 45,423 shares traded.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

