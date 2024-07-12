Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 681,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,971,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $706.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 464,004 shares of company stock worth $1,266,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $41,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 692,220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

