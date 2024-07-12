BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 354,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

