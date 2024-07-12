BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 354,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $17.13.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
