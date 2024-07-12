Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.26), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.26).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.50.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackfinch Spring VCT
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.