Bittensor (TAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $31.13 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $31.13 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $240.73 or 0.00416553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,065,055 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,061,478. The last known price of Bittensor is 243.36145815 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $31,508,082.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

