Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $10.68 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $25,550.93 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00081269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010238 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

