BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.91. 1,505,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

