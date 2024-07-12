Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 9,941 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 2.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.04. 614,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.