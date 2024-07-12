Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 21,502 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,786,000 after buying an additional 717,540 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,125,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.