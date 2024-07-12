Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 0.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Argus upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.
NYSE AVY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 435,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.
In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
