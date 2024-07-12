Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 916 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Robert Half comprises about 5.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.19% of Robert Half worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $73,311,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $26,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Robert Half Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 1,223,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,936. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

