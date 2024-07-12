Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,234 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,121,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.