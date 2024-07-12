Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.85). 1,560,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,533,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.40 ($1.80).

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.90. The company has a market capitalization of £789.36 million and a PE ratio of 902.50.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare

In other Bellevue Healthcare news, insider Paul Southgate sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.81), for a total value of £4,008.63 ($5,134.66). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.