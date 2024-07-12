Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 9,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.13. 2,220,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,478. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

