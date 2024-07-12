Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 460.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 3.8 %
BCEKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 522,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,978. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
