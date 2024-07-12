Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 460.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 3.8 %

BCEKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 522,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,978. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.