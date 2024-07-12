Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.91. 3,687,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

