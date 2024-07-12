Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

