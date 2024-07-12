Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.63

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07), with a volume of 250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Bay Capital Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.07. The company has a market cap of £3.68 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.65.

Bay Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.