Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,421. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

