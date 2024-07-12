Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.15

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Average Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.