Barclays Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE RKT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,277,000 after buying an additional 3,186,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 594,945 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

