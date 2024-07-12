Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Barclays by 6,028.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

