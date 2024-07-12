Barclays Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $114.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SITE traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.15. 147,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.