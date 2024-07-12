Barclays Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $72.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.