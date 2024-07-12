Barclays Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $208.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $228.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CME. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.63. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

