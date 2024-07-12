Barclays Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FE opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 32.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

