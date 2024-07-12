BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

