Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.47, but opened at $63.13. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 817,759 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

