Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.