Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.56. 10,304,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 38,084,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 532,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,192,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $57,122,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $14,280,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 28.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

