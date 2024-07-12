Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 3,285,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,797,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

The stock has a market cap of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

