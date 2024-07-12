BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 181,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.