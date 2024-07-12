BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAESY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 181,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
