B. Riley Increases Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $20.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $15,410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

