B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

