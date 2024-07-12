B. Riley Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $112.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

