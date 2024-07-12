AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.
AZZ Stock Up 6.1 %
AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
