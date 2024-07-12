AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 6.1 %

AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

